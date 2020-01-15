A Unique Wedding Ceremony in Los Cabos
When it comes to planning a wedding party in a sun-soaked destination, Grand Velas Los Cabos by Velas Resorts is a sophisticated resort in Mexico that truly captivates every sense of the couple.
With stunning wedding locations, family-sized suites, gourmet cuisine, magnificent ocean views, top-notch services and awe-inspiring sunrises, Los Cabos is an oceanfront paradise where romance and passion blend to create a unique wedding ceremony.
Haute Cuisine
Food is one of the best ways to bring people together at a wedding. From authentic Mexican buffets to global fusion, the Grand Velas’ world-renowned chefs share their passion for gastronomy by preparing the meal of any couple’s dream.
One of the main features of the resort is that there is a two-Michelin star chef who crafts signature culinary creations paired with premium drinks and an outstanding wine selection.
To pamper the couple from beginning to end, Grand Velas Los Cabos provides them with a delightful breakfast after the day of the wedding.
Lavish Locations
The resort boasts the largest and most breathtaking oceanfront terrace in Cabo, the ideal location for couples looking for a ceremony with dramatic views of the Sea of Cortez. Featuring sparkling chandeliers and chic décor, there is also a glamorous Convention Center for up to 1,700 guests.
If the couple prefers a more intimate ceremony, this amazing resort has magical beach locations as well.
We all know that it takes some time finding the right place that fits the couple’s style, but getting married in Cabo is a good choice to begin with.
Expert Wedding Planners
Preparing a wedding is a huge time commitment. Between choosing every element of the décor and booking vendors, couples spend hours working out the details. In order to make it easier for them, Grand Velas Los Cabos features Certified Wedding Specialists who will transform every space into a dream come true.
The resort’s wedding planners have countless brilliant and original ideas, communicate with the best vendors in Cabo, know which florist can create the perfect bouquet and centerpieces for the ceremony theme and ensure that everything runs smoothly.
There is nothing like a unique celebration that fits the couple's style and essence; after all, it’s one of the most important days of their lives. From extravagant reception halls to an intimate celebration on the beach, Grand Velas Los Cabos is a major dose of inspiration for such an important day.
