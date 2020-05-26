Vegas’ Venetian Resort Giving Free Night to Essential Workers
Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli May 26, 2020
As Las Vegas slowly comes back to life with the reopening of hotels and casinos next week, the Venetian Resort wants to thank all the essential workers who were so instrumental in helping to fight the deadly coronavirus.
As part of its ‘Share the Love’ program, the Venetian is offering a free night to essential workers at its hotel, which features the two towers on the Las Vegas Strip. The offer is good for a stay through Dec. 29, 2020. And if the essential worker would like to add any additional nights, they will be at the hotel’s special ‘Friends & Family’ rate.
Per the Venetian, first responders and other essential workers include employees from the following services and sectors:
—Fire services, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services & public safety agencies
—Healthcare services
—Businesses or organizations that provide food, shelter, or critical social services for disadvantaged populations
—Public utilities
—Trash collection
—Home maintenance/repair services
—Auto repair services & trucking service centers
—Grocery stores, supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience & discount stores
—Pharmacies, healthcare operations, & biomedical facilities
—Post offices & shipping outlets
—Gas stations & truck stops
—Banks & financial institutions
—Veterinary services & pet stores
—Laundromats & dry cleaners
—Food processing
—Agriculture, livestock & feed mills
—Logistics & Supply Chain Operations: Warehousing, storage, distribution, and supply-chain related operations
—Public transportation
—Air transportation
—Essential stays in hotels, commercial lodging, dormitories, shelters, and homeless encampments
Those interested must call 866-275-9040 to take advantage of the free room for essential workers.
Visit venetian.com/sharethelove for more information on the program.
