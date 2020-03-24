Velas Resorts' At-Home Activities for All Ages
Hotel & Resort Velas Resorts March 24, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Velas Resorts is helping to keep everyone busy while they await their next vacation opportunity. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Starting today, Velas Resorts in Mexico will be sharing a program of activities for all ages to do at home to stay productive and have fun. On magazine.velasresorts.com and its social media, content ranges from magic and arts & crafts to massage lessons.
In addition to recipes of your favorite food and drinks at the resorts, Velas’ 25 world-class chefs are also available to create recipes based on what you already have in your pantry. Followers can also request what they’d like to learn. Over the next 40 days, new activities, tips and workshops will be shared daily.
For the Family:
—Coloring and Activities Book
—Mexican Toy Workshops
—Arts & Crafts
—Making Dreamcatchers
In the Kitchen:
—What’s in Your Pantry? - Send in What You Have in Your Cupboard and Resort Chefs will Create Recipe
—Quick Recipes to do at home
—Kids Cooking Lessons
—Unique Cocktail and Margarita Recipes to Make at Home*
Wellnessing:
—Mandala coloring book
—Kids Yoga
—DIY body scrubs
—Kids Relaxation
—Feet Reflexology
—Make Your Own Mandalas With your Kids
—Back and Shoulder Massage
And More:
—Creating a Serene Environment
—Hotel-Style Bed-Making
—Discover Velas’ Flora & Fauna
Follow hashtag #BetterTogether on Velas Resorts' social media channels for more!
For more information on Velas Resorts, visit https://www.velasresorts.com.
SOURCE: Velas Resorts press release.
For more information on Velas Resorts, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS