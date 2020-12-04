Viceroy Hotels Is Giving Away 20 Vacation Prizes for Its 20th Anniversary
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti December 04, 2020
How many of us saw our 2020 vacation plans evaporate, courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic? Well, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts wants to restore some of that joy to 20 lucky giveaway contest winners, who’ll each receive a trip to one of its amazing properties around the world.
To commemorate its twentieth year in business, the company is aiming to offer primarily homebound vacationers a do-over when it comes to those missed celebrations that might have been canceled or postponed because of COVID travel restrictions—birthdays, honeymoons, anniversaries, etc.—or simply the opportunity to create new memorable moments.
To enter, just share a photo or video of your favorite moment taken on a previous trip to any Viceroy Hotel to your Facebook (using the hashtag #Viceroy20th) or Instagram (tagging @viceroyhotels) feed by December 20.
Alternatively, you can comment on the 20th Anniversary Giveaway post on Viceroy’s Instagram or Facebook pages by December 20, explaining which Viceroy property you want to visit, and how you’d be celebrating if you were to win a trip, and then tag two friends you’d want to share in the experience.
To qualify, you’ll also need to follow @viceroyhotels on Instagram or @viceroyhotelsandresorts on Facebook.
The 20 giveaway winners will be selected through a random drawing and announced on December 21. Viceroy will notify prize winners via social-media platform or by direct message, and awardees must respond within 48 hours of the notification in order to claim their prize.
Winners will receive a three-night stay at one of Viceroy’s upscale properties, with each prize package being unique and specific to a particular hotel, along with a collection of exclusive perks and amenities.
At Hotel Zetta in San Francisco, for example, the winner will be treated to The Gamers Package and put up in a suite that includes a Nintendo Switch, Pong Table and Oculus Go VR Headset. Whereas, a stay at the Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia comes with two complimentary massages, a free four-day ski pass, free parking and a decadent afternoon tea.
For more information, visit viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/20th-anniversary.
