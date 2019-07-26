Last updated: 01:27 PM ET, Fri July 26 2019

Viceroy Hotels & Resorts Partners with LAX Private Suite

Viceroy Los Cabos
PHOTO: Viceroy Los Cabos (photo courtesy Viceroy Hotel Group)

Viceroy Hotels & Resorts has partnered with Los Angeles International airport (LAX) to offer three over-the-top packages from select properties in Los Angeles and Los Cabos, Mexico, which incorporate access to The Private Suite—LAX' luxe private terminal.

New, limited-edition packages at Los Angeles’ Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills and Viceroy Santa Monica include exclusive access to The Private Suite at LAX, as well as sought-after tickets to nearby Disneyland or Universal Studios, and complimentary breakfast and private bike tours from the hotel.

In Baja, the Viceroy Los Cabos package also entitles guests to access The Private Suite at LAX, while on-property perks include accommodations in a five-bedroom villa, the services of a lifestyle assistant, and daily breakfast with a personal chef.

United Airlines private suite at LAX
The Private Suite at LAX offers a comfortable living room, a pantry, a full bathroom, and other amenities. (photo by Mimi Kmet)

For people traveling in premium classes (first and business), The Private Suite has transformed Los Angeles International airport into one of the world’s most convenient. Its guests are able to seamlessly bypass the bustle that typically accompanies air travel, taking the stress out of passengers’ time spent at the airport.

It is, essentially, a private terminal serving all commercial airlines, with private TSA screening and Customs processing, private suites in which to unwind prior to boarding, and direct-to-aircraft transportation across the airfield. Each secluded, pre-boarding suite boasts its own bathroom, food-service pantry and two-person daybed, and provides spectacular views of runway takes-offs and landings.

For Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, whose vibe-led brand of luxury hospitality extends across the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico and the Middle East, with new openings forthcoming in Serbia, Algarve and Panama, LAX’ Private Suite felt like a natural fit for its clientele, offering the most elite and refined airport experience available.

These premium Viceroy Hotels & Resorts packages at its Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and Los Cabos properties are available to discerning travelers now through Labor Day.

For more information, visit ViceroyHotelsandResorts.com.

