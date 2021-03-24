Last updated: 03:36 PM ET, Wed March 24 2021

Virtuoso Drops Trump Hotels From List of Hotel Partners

Hotel & Resort Virtuoso Patrick Clarke March 24, 2021

Trump International Hotel, Washington, DC
Trump International Hotel, Washington, DC (Photo via Flickr/Ted Eytan)

Virtuoso, a global network of more than 1,100 travel agencies encompassing approximately 22,000 travel advisors spanning 50 countries, has dropped Trump Hotels from its preferred partner network, The Washington Post reported.

The change, effective March 8, 2021, means that Virtuoso will no longer offer Trump-branded properties to their clients. According to the Post, the change will affect at least six Trump properties, including the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Trump's Travel Impact
Immigration line

Biden To End Trump’s Travel Ban

Donald Trump

gallery icon The Legacy of President Donald Trump’s Travel Impact

President Donald Trump

Finally, Travel Community Can Exhale After Trump Signs...

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport

President Trump Reportedly Wants an Airport Named After Him

In addition to the nation's capital, Trump Hotels boasts Trump-branded properties in Las Vegas, Honolulu, Miami, Chicago and New York. The Albemarle Estate at Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Virginia, the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg in Ireland and Trump Turnberry, a Luxury Collection Resort and Trump MacLeod House & Lodge in Scotland are also part of the company's portfolio, which includes a total of 10 properties.

While Virtuoso agencies can still book their clients at Trump properties, they won't receive the perks that come with having a direct relationship with the brand.

"We consider many variables when reviewing both existing and new network participation," Misty Belles, the managing director of global public relations for Virtuoso, said in an email to the Post. "Out of respect for all involved parties, and as a general policy, we do not share comments regarding our nonrenewal and exit decisions."

Trump Hotels, which is part of former President Donald Trump's Trump Organization, has been a polarizing brand since Trump won the 2016 election and is currently under investigation in New York City over "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct," Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. noted in court filings obtained by Reuters last month.

For more information on Virtuoso

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Passengers queued up at an airport boarding gate.

AIG Travel Unveils Optional Lodging Expense Coverage

Hyatt Regency Maui Unveils Multimillion-Dollar Renovation

Four Seasons Growing Portfolio Domestically and Internationally in 2021

How Hotels Can Better Meet Accessibility Needs

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Announces Newest Addition To Restaurant Collection

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS