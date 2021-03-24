Virtuoso Drops Trump Hotels From List of Hotel Partners
Hotel & Resort Virtuoso Patrick Clarke March 24, 2021
Virtuoso, a global network of more than 1,100 travel agencies encompassing approximately 22,000 travel advisors spanning 50 countries, has dropped Trump Hotels from its preferred partner network, The Washington Post reported.
The change, effective March 8, 2021, means that Virtuoso will no longer offer Trump-branded properties to their clients. According to the Post, the change will affect at least six Trump properties, including the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.
In addition to the nation's capital, Trump Hotels boasts Trump-branded properties in Las Vegas, Honolulu, Miami, Chicago and New York. The Albemarle Estate at Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Virginia, the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg in Ireland and Trump Turnberry, a Luxury Collection Resort and Trump MacLeod House & Lodge in Scotland are also part of the company's portfolio, which includes a total of 10 properties.
While Virtuoso agencies can still book their clients at Trump properties, they won't receive the perks that come with having a direct relationship with the brand.
"We consider many variables when reviewing both existing and new network participation," Misty Belles, the managing director of global public relations for Virtuoso, said in an email to the Post. "Out of respect for all involved parties, and as a general policy, we do not share comments regarding our nonrenewal and exit decisions."
Trump Hotels, which is part of former President Donald Trump's Trump Organization, has been a polarizing brand since Trump won the 2016 election and is currently under investigation in New York City over "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct," Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. noted in court filings obtained by Reuters last month.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Virtuoso
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS