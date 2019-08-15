Last updated: 01:33 PM ET, Thu August 15 2019

Virtuoso Reveals Winners of Best of the Best Awards

Hotel & Resort Virtuoso Janeen Christoff August 15, 2019

View of Paris from Four Seasons George V
PHOTO: View of Paris from Four Seasons George V (photo courtesy Four Seasons)

Virtuoso announced the winners of its annual Best of the Best Awards at the 13th annual Hotels & Resorts Dinner taking place during the network’s annual Virtuoso Travel Week, now in its 31st year.

The honors are bestowed upon the top 10 hotels and hoteliers in categories ranging from best wellness program to best dining experience as well as the most prestigious prize—Hotel of the Year.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Family on devices

Survey Says Travelers Would Choose Internet Over AC on Vacation

Features & Advice
Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana

Why Playa Hotels & Resorts is Expanding in the Dominican Republic

Hotel & Resort
Southwest Airplane (Photo via Southwest)

Southwest Airlines Increasing Hawaii Flights in 2020

Airlines & Airports
Be cautious when using public Wi-Fi networks.

Mobile Passport: A Growing App to Help Beat Long Customs Lines

Airlines & Airports

“The exceptional contributions of these Best of the Best winners are emblematic of the caliber of creativity, service and guest experiences that are the hallmark of the Virtuoso Hotels & Resorts program,” said Albert Herrera, senior vice president of Global Product Partnerships for Virtuoso. “Every year our winners raise the bar even higher for global luxury hospitality, and we are proud to honor their accomplishments while expressing gratitude for the inspiration they provide to us all.”

The prestigious Hotel of the Year award was bestowed upon the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris. The hotel was honored for its impeccable service, fine art and floral displays as well as its new spa and fitness programs that feature a staff-led jog past landmarks such as the Louvre and Eiffel Tower.

The 2019 Virtuoso Best of the Best winners are:

Best Achievement in Design: Rosewood Hong Kong, China

Best Dining Experience: La Reserve Paris Hotel and Spa – Restaurant Le Gabriel, Paris, France

Best Bar: Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club–Le Sirenuse Champagne Bar, Surfside, Florida, U.S.

Sustainable Tourism Leadership: Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley, Wolgan Valley, Australia

Best Family Program: Grand Velas Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Best Wellness Program: Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa, Tucson, Arizona, U.S.

Best Virtuoso Newcomer: Montage Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Best Virtuoso Hotel Ambassador: Carlos Quereda, Querido Representation Co

Hotelier of the Year: Amanda Hyndman, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London, U.K.

For more information on Virtuoso, Las Vegas, Paris

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana

Why Playa Hotels & Resorts is Expanding in the Dominican Republic

Playa Hotels & Resorts

All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels: Kids Stay Free in Paradise

Dominican Republic Resort Temporarily Closes Amid Cancellations

Experiencing Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel in Uptown Charlotte

The Whitney Hotel Debuts in Boston’s Historic Beacon Hill

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS