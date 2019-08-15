Virtuoso Reveals Winners of Best of the Best Awards
Virtuoso announced the winners of its annual Best of the Best Awards at the 13th annual Hotels & Resorts Dinner taking place during the network’s annual Virtuoso Travel Week, now in its 31st year.
The honors are bestowed upon the top 10 hotels and hoteliers in categories ranging from best wellness program to best dining experience as well as the most prestigious prize—Hotel of the Year.
“The exceptional contributions of these Best of the Best winners are emblematic of the caliber of creativity, service and guest experiences that are the hallmark of the Virtuoso Hotels & Resorts program,” said Albert Herrera, senior vice president of Global Product Partnerships for Virtuoso. “Every year our winners raise the bar even higher for global luxury hospitality, and we are proud to honor their accomplishments while expressing gratitude for the inspiration they provide to us all.”
The prestigious Hotel of the Year award was bestowed upon the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris. The hotel was honored for its impeccable service, fine art and floral displays as well as its new spa and fitness programs that feature a staff-led jog past landmarks such as the Louvre and Eiffel Tower.
The 2019 Virtuoso Best of the Best winners are:
Best Achievement in Design: Rosewood Hong Kong, China
Best Dining Experience: La Reserve Paris Hotel and Spa – Restaurant Le Gabriel, Paris, France
Best Bar: Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club–Le Sirenuse Champagne Bar, Surfside, Florida, U.S.
Sustainable Tourism Leadership: Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley, Wolgan Valley, Australia
Best Family Program: Grand Velas Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Best Wellness Program: Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa, Tucson, Arizona, U.S.
Best Virtuoso Newcomer: Montage Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Best Virtuoso Hotel Ambassador: Carlos Quereda, Querido Representation Co
Hotelier of the Year: Amanda Hyndman, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London, U.K.
