What Agents Need to Know About Excellence Punta Cana
Codie Liermann December 12, 2019
Throughout the year, travel agents usually have all types of clients either walking through their office doors or contacting them through phone calls or emails. In order to successfully assist customers, agents become familiar with various destinations and resorts.
The Excellence Collection is a group of resorts scattered on the shores of Mexico and throughout the Caribbean. With three brands in the group—Excellence Resorts, Beloved Hotels and Finest Resorts—this collection provides options for all types of clients.
For any clients looking for an upscale, romantic home away from home located on the island of the Dominican Republic, you can point them in the direction of Excellence Punta Cana. Here’s what you need to know about this five-star property:
The Atmosphere
This resort is both all-inclusive and adults-only, and it offers an ambiance of being secluded but not isolated. Nestled on a palm tree-lined beach, the layout incorporates traditional Caribbean architecture with a modern design.
Guests are treated to lush grounds, with vibrant gardens, bright blue pools and ocean views. Located in the Uvero Alto region, Excellence Punta Cana is only 35 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport.
The Cuisine
With nine restaurants to dine at during a stay at this property, your clients won’t have a problem finding something to eat at all times. Dining options include one buffet restaurant, one beach snack grill, and several a la carte restaurants serving international cuisine.
Not only are guests spoiled with variety, but they also never have to make a reservation. And if going out to a restaurant isn’t on the agenda, room service is available 24/7. From fresh lobster and juicy steak to pan-Asian delights and French favorites, your clients’ taste buds will be satisfied from the moment they arrive.
The Accommodations
All but one of the suite categories are designed specifically for two people, and they all offer a laidback elegance. The décor incorporates the vibrant colors of the island including sunny yellows, lush greens and ocean blues.
Your clients have several options to choose from, starting with Junior Suites offering a garden or mountain view all the way to an Excellence Club Imperial Suite Ocean View equipped with a living room and dining area. Other categories include Junior Suite With Private Pool, Terrace Suite Ocean Front and Honeymoon Suite Ocean View.
The Activities
It’s almost impossible for your clients to go bored during a stay at Excellence Punta Cana, as there’s a variety of activities available to participate in. Snorkeling, dancing lessons, beach volleyball, biking and tennis are among some of the more active options, and there are also Spanish lessons, cooking lessons and yoga for something more relaxed.
There is also a spa on property in addition to a beach area, four swimming pools and four Jacuzzis for guests looking to simply unwind and reconnect with a loved one.
This resort is ideal for intimate destination wedding groups, honeymooners and couples celebrating milestone anniversaries. It’s also a great option for couples simply looking for a romantic getaway in the Caribbean. You can rest assured that your clients will create extraordinary moments during a stay at Excellence Punta Cana.
