What Your Clients Need to Know About Hyatt Zilara Resorts
With nearly 20 properties located throughout Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, Playa Hotels & Resorts has several options for travel advisors to present to their clients interested in a tropical getaway.
These hotels and resorts aren’t all the same, though, as each one has its own characteristics. From adults-only retreats to family-friendly adventures, there is something available for every type of traveler.
The Hyatt Zilara brand is among these options, and the clients you send to one of these properties are in for a treat. Here’s what your clients need to know about Hyatt Zilara resorts:
Location
This brand consists of three properties located in three different areas: Hyatt Zilara Cancun in Mexico, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall in Jamaica and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic. Each one offers guests a tranquil setting with pristine beaches and warm weather to enjoy – ideal for any clients coming from states with frigid winter temperatures.
Adults-Only
All three of these properties are adults-only, so they are ideal for those clients in search of a romantic, relaxed setting. These resorts appeal to post-wedding honeymooners, couples celebrating an anniversary and even groups of adults looking to reconnect in a paradisical place.
All-Inclusive
Another aspect for your clients to know about Hyatt Zilara properties is that they are all-inclusive. This means after paying the cost upfront, there shouldn’t be much of a reason for guests to pull out their wallets while on vacation. Highlights include gourmet meals, endless drinks, Wi-Fi, room service, gym access, live entertainment and more.
Activities
In addition to enjoying the sun and eating and drinking their way through vacation, it’s important to let your clients know all the activities available to them during a stay at one of these resorts. Active travelers will have a blast joining in on beach volleyball, fitness classes and non-motorized water sports. Other activities include cooking classes, Spanish language lessons and trivia. There is also a spa at each resort, so visitors can indulge in a treatment to top off their stay.
Playa Safe Stay
Since Hyatt Zilara properties are part of Playa Hotels & Resorts, they encompass the health and safety protocols that are part of the Playa Safe Stay initiative. This program focuses on preventive antiviral measures, allowing guests to enjoy their vacation with confidence.
