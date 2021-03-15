Work Remotely – From the Rooftop of This Maui Beach Resort
Hotel & Resort Scott Laird March 15, 2021
This may be the best Work-From-Home Package yet.
Many hotels are offering office workers—long-shuttered in home offices during the COVID-19 pandemic—day rates to pick up and move their remote offices to hotel rooms.
Many of them offer snacks, office amenities, and restaurant discounts to sweeten the deal and lure workers into otherwise empty hotel rooms.
The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa is now offering an unbeatable amenity. In addition to overnight accommodations in a deluxe oceanfront suite, the hotel is offering would-be remote workers a distinctive package that includes a remote workstation on the hotel’s rooftop.
Guests booking the Work, Learn and Play From Hyatt Regency Maui's Rooftop Package can forego luscious teleconference background landscapes and instead treat their meeting attendees with wraparound views of the West Maui mountains, Ka‘anapali Beach, and distant neighbors Lana‘i and Moloka‘i across narrow Pacific channels.
For work, Hyatt will provide access to monitors, office supplies, and a printer to work from the rooftop, which is already constructed for frequent guest access as part of an ongoing astronomy program.
Naturally, as they’re already in the space, guests will be able to learn from the resort’s veteran NASA Ambassador Edward Mahoney, with programs tailor for adult or child learners.
When it’s time to play, guests can dine while enjoying the sunset from the rooftop before a private stargazing experience, where they can identify the constellations that guided Polynesian voyagers to Hawai‘i.
Package guests will also enjoy exclusive access to the activity lawn’s daybeds, a $500 food and beverage credit, a treatment at the resort’s oceanfront spa, a private hula lesson, guided yoga and meditation breaks, and interactive wildlife experiences with the resort’s extensive collection of resident penguins and birds.
Just off an extensive renovation of guestrooms and its iconic atrium lobby, the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort is well-located on the Valley Isle’s sunny Ka‘anapali Beach, just minutes from Lahaina and other West Maui attractions.
Packages are valid through December 21, 2021 and require a week’s advance booking. Rates start at $9,995 for a five-night stay (additional nights can be added). The package is only available by calling Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa directly at 808-667-4932.
The author recognizes the value of Hawaiian language diacritical marks such as the kahako (macron), however, some of these may have been omitted for web browser compatibility.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more information on Maui
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Scott Laird
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS