World-Class Dining and Fun Await at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
Hotel & Resort Jack Fenning September 17, 2019
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opened its doors to Atlantic City on June 28, 2018. In just a little over a year, it has set itself apart as the primary hot spot of Atlantic City.
The property sits on 17-acres of prime real estate overlooking the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk, directly adjacent from the historic Steel Pier. The music-inspired destination boasts 2,100 slot machines; 120 table games; more than 15 restaurants featuring world-class cuisine and award-winning wine lists; and top-of-the-line entertainment that includes Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, the beachside Sound Waves, the Howie Mandel Comedy Club, and, of course, the iconic Hard Rock Café located on the Boardwalk.
Before checking out the endless list of entertainment options featured at Hard Rock, be sure to stop in for dinner at Kuro. This new style Japanese restaurant features contemporary artisanal dishes that use locally sourced and direct from Japan ingredients.
Ordering from the menu is an experience in and of itself. Plates are designed with sharing in mind and offer a bold and complex mix of flavors, perfectly balanced and harmonious. Popular menu items include the tuna tartar, crispy tuna rice, Wagyu beef tacos and Chilean Sea Bass, among many others. Choose what appeals to you or go bold and allow your expert server to decide your courses for you—simply answer a few questions on what type of pallet you have and you'll be rewarded with some delicious dishes that are sure to suit your tastes. I promise you won’t be disappointed.
Kuro’s beverage options take inspiration from its culinary offerings. Using fresh ingredients in modern recipes with hints of classic flavors, these hand-crafted cocktails are sure to appeal to every patron. Cocktails are divided into five sections—sweet, sour, bitter, salty and urnami. Also available are local craft and Japanese imported beers, Japanese whiskeys, shochu, 30 different sake brands and 110 wine labels.
If Japanese is not your style, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has a multitude of additional culinary offerings that include Council Oak Fish, an upscale eatery featuring seafood sourced from local fishermen; Sugar Factory, the place to be if you want to indulge your sweet tooth; II Mulino, serving up classic Italian dishes made with fresh pasta and homemade cheeses; Song, a modern, high-end restaurant dishing out your favorite Chinese fares; YOUYU Noodle Bar, offering cuisine inspired by Asian street food; Constant Grind, the grab-and-go spot for coffee, sandwiches and more; and Fresh Harvest Buffet, featuring live-action cooking, carving stations, dim sum and other international delights.
If you're looking to quench your thirst, the J Bar offers delicious cold-pressed juice, acai bowls and smoothies. For those craving some fun-in-the-sun, the Hard Rock Beach Bar can be found along the soft sand and provides a tropical atmosphere where you can relax in a cabana while sipping your favorite frozen cocktail.
In-room entertainment at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is unrivaled, featuring one-of-a-kind interactive amenities that can be found at all 30 hotels around the world.
The Sound of Your Stay, designed to enhance your stay through musical discovery and interaction, lets guests choose from one of three unique options to enjoy in the comfort of their own room. The program includes Picks, where guests can channel their inner rock star with their very own in-room Fender guitar; Mix, allowing you to create your own music with a turntable and collection of iconic records; and Tracks, designed for those wanting to sit back and enjoy Hard Rock's perfectly curated playlists at their fingertips.
If health and wellness is the aim of your stay, Hard Rock has the answer for that as well. Encouraging guests to play hard and purify harder, the hotel has launched the Rock Om program—an in-room and on-site yoga experience fusing together the ancient art of yoga with the beat of music. The in-room yoga experience, created by trusted yoga brand Manduka and film score composer DJ Drez, is meant to bring you an energizing yoga event unlike any other.
In addition to the many aforementioned amenities, guests can also take a private memorabilia tour with the hotel VIBE Manager. Hard Rock is the world’s largest curator of music memorabilia, showcasing 80,000 pop-culture artifacts. With the Music Memorabilia program, you and your group can take a private tour of the music history at Hard Rock and partake in an interactive scavenger hunt or a group trivia contest.
With only a year under its belt in Atlantic City, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is already making a run for the go-to destination for the city's entertainment. From first-class dining and world-class entertainment to lavish guest rooms and in-room amenities unlike any other around, there's really no need to venture off property when visiting the historic city of Atlantic City, New Jersey.
For more information on New Jersey
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS