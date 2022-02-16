WorldHotels Adds Eight European Hotels
WorldHotels has added eight hotels in Europe to its Distinctive, Elite and Crafted portfolio of properties.
Scotland’s Gleddoch Hotel Spa & Golf and The Bruntsfield Hotel have become part of WorldHotels’ Distinctive and Elite Collections, respectively.
Kasteel de Vanenburg in Putten, The Netherlands, has joined the company’s Distinctive Collection.
The five properties joining the new Crafted Collection are all based in Stockholm, Sweden, and include Hotel Kung Carl, NOFO Hotel, The Winery Hotel, Hotel Frantz and Hotel Ruth.
The luxury 70-room Gleddoch Hotel Spa & Golf is situated on 360 acres in the Scottish countryside in the Glasgow area, and in the 1920s was the home of Sir James Lithgow, a shipping baron.
The 70-room Bruntsfield Hotel in Edinburgh is set in a former Victorian townhouse and is within walking distance of such attractions as Edinburgh Castle and the Royal Mile.
The 52-room Kasteel de Vanenburg is located in a rural area in a 17th-century castle approximately 45 minutes from Amsterdam.
“All three properties are magnificent additions to our Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) portfolio and offer unique experiences that celebrate each destination’s incredibly rich history and culture,” said Wytze van den Berg, managing director Europe, EMEA for WorldHotels.
Meanwhile, the new Crafted Collection “is a new generation of lifestyle hotels for guests who love creativity and who are looking for experiences beyond the ordinary,” WorldHotels said.
The Hotel Kung Carl is set in Stockholm’s lively Stureplan area in a historic building and features a lobby bar and popular restaurant.
The NOFO Hotel in central Stockholm is also located in a historic building, which dates back to 1780 and once served as a brewery.
Hotel Frantz is situated between Katarinahissen and Gotgatsbacken and was constructed by Frantz Block, a master tailor, in 1647.
The elegant Hotel Ruth, set in the Siberia area of Stockholm, is equipped with a cozy bar and a restaurant offering superior cuisine.
As its name implies, The Winery Hotel features wine production facilities and is set in an “industrial chic” brick building.
“Crafted Collection is quickly becoming one of the most authentic, daring and spirited collections of independent hotels around the globe and we are thrilled to welcome these stunning new properties to our portfolio,” said Larry Cuculic, WorldHotels’ president and chief executive officer.
The company is a unit of BWH Hotel Group, which owns Best Western Hotels & Resorts.
Best Western acquired WorldHotels in 2019.
