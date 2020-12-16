Last updated: 04:09 PM ET, Wed December 16 2020

Wyndham Completes Mobile Check-In, Check-Out Service

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey December 16, 2020

The Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek
The Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek (Photo via Brooke Geiger McDonald)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts completed the launch of mobile check-in and check-out service at nearly 6,000 North American properties.

MORE Hotel & Resort
Sonesta Select Atlanta

Sonesta Launches New Brand: Sonesta Select

Planet Hollywood

Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun Pushes Opening to 2021

Sanctuary Cap Cana

gallery icon Stunning All-Inclusive Resorts Open for Tourists This Winter

ADVERTISING

The completion of mobile check-in and checkout services makes Wyndham “the first major hotel company to offer mobile check-in and checkout at scale across the economy and midscale segments,” the company said.

“This is a pivotal moment for Wyndham and our reimagined mobile app, which arrived at a critical time amid the pandemic,” said Jessica Davidson, senior vice president, digital at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Today’s travelers expect streamlined, low-contact experiences and are seeking established brands that can deliver. With this app, we’re giving our guests yet another reason to book direct with Wyndham.”

Wyndham said it has seen considerable use of the app since its introduction in September.

The app also enables users to manage their Wyndham rewards and take advantage of the new Lightning Book feature, which is designed to seamlessly book the closest Wyndham property when on the road.

In all, Wyndham’s portfolio of properties includes approximately 9,000 hotels in 90 countries on six continents.

For more information on United States

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Sonesta Select Atlanta

Sonesta Launches New Brand: Sonesta Select

Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun Pushes Opening to 2021

gallery icon Stunning All-Inclusive Resorts Open for Tourists This Winter

Hilton Hits Milestone With 1 Million Rooms

Belmond La Samanna To Reopen in February 2021

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS