Wyndham Completes Mobile Check-In, Check-Out Service
December 16, 2020
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts completed the launch of mobile check-in and check-out service at nearly 6,000 North American properties.
The completion of mobile check-in and checkout services makes Wyndham “the first major hotel company to offer mobile check-in and checkout at scale across the economy and midscale segments,” the company said.
“This is a pivotal moment for Wyndham and our reimagined mobile app, which arrived at a critical time amid the pandemic,” said Jessica Davidson, senior vice president, digital at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Today’s travelers expect streamlined, low-contact experiences and are seeking established brands that can deliver. With this app, we’re giving our guests yet another reason to book direct with Wyndham.”
Wyndham said it has seen considerable use of the app since its introduction in September.
The app also enables users to manage their Wyndham rewards and take advantage of the new Lightning Book feature, which is designed to seamlessly book the closest Wyndham property when on the road.
In all, Wyndham’s portfolio of properties includes approximately 9,000 hotels in 90 countries on six continents.
