Last updated: 09:15 AM ET, Tue September 20 2022

Wyndham Signs 100 Hotels for New Project ECHO Extended-Stay Brand

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz September 20, 2022

Project ECHO, extended-stay hotel, Wyndham Hotels & resorts
Rendering of a Project ECHO extended-stay hotel. (photo via Wyndham Hotels & Resorts)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has signed 100 hotels in the United States for its new extended-stay brand, which is currently named “Project ECHO,” featuring completely new properties.

Recent signings include Holladay Properties, which has agreed to build twenty-five of the new hotels across the Midwest and in Jacksonville, Florida, Savannah, Georgia and Nashville, Tennessee.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Openings
hotel, resort, bed
Villa Embrace, St Barths, WIMCO Villas

gallery icon The Caribbean's Top Luxury Villa Rentals

The Venetian, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Freestyle Love Supreme, show, performance, stage

Venetian Resort To Stage Lin-Manuel Miranda’s...

Tempo by Hilton Times Square - Ball Drop Suite.

Tempo by Hilton Brand to Make Debut Next Year in New York City...

Primorsko Town, Port, Bulgaria Black Sea (photo via cdm-primorsko / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Hyatt’s Adding 5 Bulgarian All-Inclusive Resorts To...

Gold Coast Premier Properties have also agreed to build ten hotels, in locations across New Jersey and southern Florida.

The first Project ECHO hotel is being constructed in Plano, Texas. The brand’s first hotel openings are expected in 2023.

The prototype of the hotel features 124 rooms across 50,000 square feet. Rooms consist of single or two-queen studio suites with kitchenettes. The hotel will also feature a lobby, fitness center and laundry room.

“An all new-construction, extended-stay brand developed with leading hotel developers hits the sweet spot with a design aimed to lower costs-to-build and operate, while still capturing the demand for long-term stays. This brand has become Wyndham’s fastest growing in the pipeline already accomplishing our goal of 100 signed by year-end and we expect to continue adding to that total,” said Chip Ohlsson, executive vice president and chief development officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Kimpton Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort, Spa & Nature Park

First All-Inclusive Kimpton Resort Will Open in Early 2024

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Hyatt Announces Leadership Changes at Apple Leisure Group

MGM Resorts Signs Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams as New Brand Ambassador

Sanctuary Cap Cana Debuts World's First Luxury Collection All-Inclusive Resort

gallery icon Top Advisors Tee Off in Sandals Golf Tourney in Jamaica

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS