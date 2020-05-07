Wynn Resorts Extends Employee Pay
Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli May 07, 2020
Wynn Resorts will extend pay and benefits for 15,000 employees through May 31, the company told the Reno Gazette Journal, part of the USA Today network.
That includes salaried, hourly and part-time employees.
The extension means that Wynn will cover workers for at least 75 days at a cost of nearly $250 million.
“We have the best teams and culture in the industry, and have made the important decision to continue to invest in our employees in Las Vegas and Boston by extending their full pay and benefits through the end of the month while we work through the phases to welcome back our guests," Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said in a statement.
Maddox and his colleagues continue to wait to see if Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will lift restrictions when the May 15 deadline approaches or extend the stay-at-home order longer.
"We have been working closely with state and local officials, gaming control boards, and leading public health professionals to determine how to safely reopen," Maddox said. “...Assuming we stay in line with the benchmarks and that the environment is safe for customers and for all of our employees.”
Maddox said Wynn could re-open by the end of the month.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS