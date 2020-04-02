Shuttered Wynn Resorts Will Continue Paying Employees Through May 15
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood April 02, 2020
Wynn Resorts announced Wednesday the company would extend payments to all salaried, hourly and part-time employees through May 15 as the coronavirus outbreak continues to devastate the hospitality industry.
The decision to continue payroll for 60 days is part of a series of initiatives designed to share responsibility for the health and safety of its employees, their families and the Las Vegas and Greater Boston communities during the viral pandemic.
The payroll coverage will include more than 15,000 current Wynn and Encore employees.
As for hotel and casino workers who live off tips, Wynn’s coverage includes the average tip compliance rate or distributed tips/tokes since the beginning of the year.
“It is our shared responsibility to follow the direction of health and safety professionals to stay home, and limit social contact,” Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said in a statement. “We owe it to each other, our families and to our community.”
Despite the temporary closure of the hotel industry, companies have stepped up for employees and the local communities they support in many ways, including donating food and medical items to organizations and hospitals in need.
Earlier this week, the CEO of Airbnb announced it would pay hosts 25 percent of the losses associated with cancellations on bookings between March 14 and May 31. The company estimates payouts to eligible hosts would total around $250 million.
