You Can't Top These Southern Rooftop Pools
Hotel & Resort Leslie K. Hughes August 10, 2021
Cities such as Miami, Las Vegas, and L.A. get all of the glory when it comes to hotel pools. And we understand why – they do have some incredible spots to spend your day lounging in the sun, sipping drinks, listening to music, meeting people, and maybe even partying.
However, we are here to make a case for making your next poolside getaway in the south. Though temperatures are hot, these pools are some of the coolest in the country, and we are willing to bet you’ll find yourself loving these new and exciting pool experiences.
Hyatt House Tampa Downtown
Though Tampa doesn’t receive the hype that Miami does when it comes to pool life, we are hoping to change that with the help of this pool in downtown Tampa.
This pool sits on the fifth floor of the Hyatt House hotel and offers not only a great place to swim but a nice sundeck to tan as well as 180-degree views of the city.
Escape the heat here while taking in the views of the city as well as the hotel’s bright mural wall.
Hyatt Centric French Quarter New Orleans
The home of Mardi Gras doesn’t stop the fun once Fat Tuesday is over. New Orleans is a city that rarely sleeps. So, you’ll be happy to hear that the fun continues through the summer months, despite the heat thanks to one of our favorite pools at Hyatt Centric French Quarter New Orleans.
Enjoy all the tropical vibes here that let you transport to somewhere exotic, without leaving the hotel’s secluded courtyard. Cool off under the big umbrellas and with a frozen cocktail in hand.
W Austin
The “it” spot to be in Austin this summer is the W Austin’s rooftop pool. WET is the name of this spot and it is a haven for those looking to get social and have fun despite the heat.
Private cabanas are available to elevate the experiences as well as chaise lounges, tanning shelves, and outdoor showers. When Saturday hits, you want to make your way here for a weekend of day parties that will have you forgetting all about the hot weather.
When the temperatures drop at night, enjoy the fireplace here along with the great company.
Holston House Nashville
It didn’t come as a surprise to us to find that Music City has an epic pool spot to enjoy the sounds of the city and stunning views to accompany.
If this is what you’re looking for, head to Holston House Nashville. With just the right amount of classic Nashville with a dash of a modern feel, this rooftop pool features submerged lounge chairs that are the ideal spot to spend your day.
We suggest adding the cherry on top of a bourbon-infused drink from the hotel’s bat, TENN on Top.
Aloft New Orleans Downtown
Located with access to all the hot spots of New Orleans such as Bourbon Street, French Quarter, and more, you may find yourself parking it at the Aloft New Orleans Downtown pool throughout your stay in the city.
Relaxing is the name of the game here, and you’ll find yourself drifting away to another time and place while lounging in the pool and listening to all the jazz hits. An added perk here is the great views of downtown that look even better from this 11th story pool.
