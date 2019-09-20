4 Dead in Utah Tour Bus Crash
Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff September 20, 2019
A tour bus has crashed in Bryce Canyon National Park, killing four people and injuring more.
Tour bus crash near Bryce Canyon kills 4, multiple critical injuries#StGeorge #CedarCity #BryceCanyon #SouthernUtah #Utahhttps://t.co/nK3CKAAWQH pic.twitter.com/mWoHzjJxwx— St. George News (@STGnews) September 20, 2019
The incident took place on Utah's State Route 12 and the accident, which involved a tour bus and other vehicles, shut down the two-lane highway shortly after noon on Friday.
In addition to four fatalities, there were multiple critical injuries and air ambulances and rescue crews were dispatched to the scene.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the highway is closed for 14 miles beginning at U.S. Highway 89 and stretching east to State Road 63.
