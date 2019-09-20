Last updated: 03:33 PM ET, Fri September 20 2019

4 Dead in Utah Tour Bus Crash

Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff September 20, 2019

Scenic Byway 12 in Utah
PHOTO: Scenic Byway 12 in Utah. (photo via Rixipix/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A tour bus has crashed in Bryce Canyon National Park, killing four people and injuring more.

The incident took place on Utah's State Route 12 and the accident, which involved a tour bus and other vehicles, shut down the two-lane highway shortly after noon on Friday.

In addition to four fatalities, there were multiple critical injuries and air ambulances and rescue crews were dispatched to the scene.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the highway is closed for 14 miles beginning at U.S. Highway 89 and stretching east to State Road 63.

This story will be updated.

For more information on Utah

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Sunset at Marina in Tortola

Luxury Yacht Vacation for Black Travelers Goes Awry

Hurricane Humberto to Impact Bermuda, Travel to the Island

Hurricane Humberto Causes Cruise Ships to Alter Course

Tropical Storm Humberto Looms Near The Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian Continues to Impact Travel Along US Atlantic Coast

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS