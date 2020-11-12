Last updated: 09:10 AM ET, Thu November 12 2020

AAA Releases 2020 Thanksgiving Travel Forecast

Impacting Travel Donald Wood November 12, 2020

Passengers wearing masks in the backseat of a car.
PHOTO: Passengers wearing masks in the backseat of a car. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/Jovanmandic)

A new study found that travelers hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday travel period will experience less traffic and congestion than in previous years due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

According to AAA Travel, there were an estimated 50 million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving, but a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and recommendations to stay home from health and government officials is likely to result in an even lower number of holiday travelers.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Holiday Travel
PHOTO: Christmas

NYC & Company to Unveil Robust Holiday Events

Christmas at Magic Kingdom

gallery icon Inside Look at Disney World's 2020 Holiday Festivities

The silhouette of a passenger plane flying in sunset. (Photo via manop1984 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

COVID-19 Impacting American Thanksgiving Travel Plans

Travelers check in with TSA at Atlanta Airport

TSA Shares Tips for 2020 Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

AAA Travel anticipates at least a 10 percent drop in travel, which would be the largest one-year decrease since the Great Recession in 2008. Tourists are also expected to drive shorter distances and reduce the number of days they are away.

“The wait-and-see travel trend continues to impact final travel decisions, especially for the Thanksgiving holiday,” AAA Travel senior vice president Paula Twidale said. “The decision to travel is a personal one. For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure.”

Even with road trips being the dominant form of travel this Thanksgiving holiday period (95 percent), automobile travel is projected to fall 4.3 percent to 47.8 million Americans.

Thanksgiving air travel volume will be down by nearly 50 percent this year, as only 2.4 million travelers are expected to fly to their holiday destinations. Travel by other modes, including buses, trains and cruises, is expected to decline 76 percent, to 353,000 Americans.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
The White House in Washington DC

How Biden Could Change the Trajectory of the Travel Industry

American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA)

WTTC Stresses Need for Global Cooperation to Prevent Tourism Job Losses

Hawaii County Reduce Number of COVID-19 Tests Administered at Airport

At Least Two More Stimulus Packages Needed for Travel Recovery, Expert Says

Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Sends Travel Stocks Soaring

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS