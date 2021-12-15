AAA Says Over 109 Million Americans Will Travel During Winter Holiday Period
AAA Travel estimates more than 109 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more during the winter holiday season.
According to data from AAA Travel, eased travel restrictions will result in a nearly 34 percent increase from the total number of people who hit the road for the holidays in 2020, totaling over 27.7 million more people traveling in 2021.
This year’s estimated total will be 92 percent of the levels reported in 2019, with airlines expected to see a 184 percent increase from last year.
As for how people will travel, over 100 million Americans are planning to head to their destinations in cars despite gas costing $1.25 per gallon more than a year ago. More than six million people are expected to travel by air, while three million people are booking buses, trains and cruises.
“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still be mindful of the pandemic and the new omicron variant,” AAA Travel senior vice president Paula Twidale said. “With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel.”
AAA booking data also shows the most popular destinations for the winter holiday travel period, with theme-park-heavy cities like Orlando and Anaheim topping the list. Las Vegas, New York City, Maui, Honolulu, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Phoenix and San Diego rounded out the list.
AAA Travel also urges Americans planning to hit the road for the holidays to consult the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-related guidance and understand requirements and recommendations based on destinations.
