After Devastating Hurricanes, Here’s What to Know About Travel Insurance
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli October 09, 2022
After Hurricane Ian decimated a good portion of Southwest Florida two weeks ago – following a destructive easterly path of Hurricane Fiona prior to that – there’s been an uptick in people seeking information and advice about travel insurance.
After all, the six-month hurricane season doesn’t end until November 30 and Hurricane Julia made landfall in Nicaragua this morning as it steams toward Central America.
Further, we are just weeks away from ‘Snowbird Season’ in Florida, when a vast number of tourists from the northern part of the U.S. and Canada set up show in Florida for months, generally from just before Thanksgiving through Easter.
With that in mind, travel insurance company Squaremouth has a couple of helpful hints.
-Once A Storm is Named, It’s Too Late To Buy Travel Insurance
Yup, it’s true, and this is one of the most important things to know about securing your trip. Once the National Hurricane Center elevates a storm to ‘named’ status, it’s too late to guarantee your trip with travel insurance. That includes Tropical Storms.
According to Squaremouth, if travelers are concerned about a hurricane or storm impacting their trip, it’s best to buy a policy as soon as possible. Travel insurance, just like any other type, is only designed to cover the unforeseen. Once a storm is named, coverage can no longer be applied.
-How To Save Money on Travel Insurance For a Hurricane
Squaremouth is a Florida-based company, so it has great expertise in travel insurance revolving around hurricanes.
The biggest factor that impacts the premium of a travel insurance policy is the insured trip cost. When buying a policy, travelers can choose to insure all or just some of their expenses.
For example, many accommodations are refundable up until a certain point right before the trip. Travelers can choose to insure just a portion of their expenses upfront and add additional costs later or as they become nonrefundable. At that point, if the storm is no longer a threat, they can decide whether to insure additional expenses.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Florida
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS