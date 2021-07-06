Last updated: 10:36 AM ET, Tue July 06 2021

Airlines Issue Travel Waivers for Florida Airports Ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke July 06, 2021

plane, rain, storm
Airplane waiting in the rain. (photo via Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Airlines have issued travel waivers for travelers flying into or out of several Florida airports as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the state.

Delta Air Lines has issued a waiver for four airports, including Fort Meyers (RSW), Key West (EYE), Sarasota (SRQ) and Tampa (TPA). The waiver applies to customers traveling to, from or through the affected cities from July 6-7. Tickets must be reissued on or before July 10, and rebooked travel must begin no later than July 10. Afterward, a difference in fare may apply.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Hurricane Season
plane, rain, storm

Tropical Storm Eta Impacting Travel in Florida

Airport on a stormy day

Latest Updates on Hurricane Zeta’s Impact on Travel

plane, rain, storm

Tropical Storm Zeta Impacting Travel in Mexico, United States

Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort and Spa

What It Was Like Staying at a Cancun Resort During Hurricane...

American Airlines is also waiving change fees for travelers passing through Fort Myers, Key West, Sarasota and Tampa through July 7. Rebooked travel must take place by July 12, however, or a fare difference will apply.

United Airlines' change fee waiver covers Fort Myers, Key West, Sarasota and Tampa as well as Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Miami (MIA), West Palm Beach (PBI) and Orlando (MCO). United's change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for new flights departing by July 14 as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin and between the same cities as originally ticketed.

In addition to airlines, airports are bracing for the storm's arrival by scheduling temporary suspensions of service. Tampa International Airport plans to suspend passenger flights from Tuesday at 5 p.m. until Wednesday at 10 a.m.

According to CNN, southern Florida is at risk of potentially life-threatening storm surge, heavy rains and damaging winds on Tuesday as Elsa approaches the state.

As always, travelers are encouraged to check their flight status with their airline prior to arriving at the airport.

For more information on Florida

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Aerial View of Beijing (Photo via rabbit75_ist / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Report Reveals Which Regions Suffered Greatest...

World Travel & Tourism Council

Third Person Sues Government Over Transportation Mask Mandate

gallery icon 15 Key Travel Advisories Announced in June 2021

Med Students Help During Mid-Flight Medical Emergency

Bill That Would Force US-Canada Border Reopening Put Before Congress

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS