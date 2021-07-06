Airlines Issue Travel Waivers for Florida Airports Ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa
Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke July 06, 2021
Airlines have issued travel waivers for travelers flying into or out of several Florida airports as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the state.
Delta Air Lines has issued a waiver for four airports, including Fort Meyers (RSW), Key West (EYE), Sarasota (SRQ) and Tampa (TPA). The waiver applies to customers traveling to, from or through the affected cities from July 6-7. Tickets must be reissued on or before July 10, and rebooked travel must begin no later than July 10. Afterward, a difference in fare may apply.
American Airlines is also waiving change fees for travelers passing through Fort Myers, Key West, Sarasota and Tampa through July 7. Rebooked travel must take place by July 12, however, or a fare difference will apply.
United Airlines' change fee waiver covers Fort Myers, Key West, Sarasota and Tampa as well as Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Miami (MIA), West Palm Beach (PBI) and Orlando (MCO). United's change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for new flights departing by July 14 as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin and between the same cities as originally ticketed.
In addition to airlines, airports are bracing for the storm's arrival by scheduling temporary suspensions of service. Tampa International Airport plans to suspend passenger flights from Tuesday at 5 p.m. until Wednesday at 10 a.m.
TPA will suspend operations at 5 p.m. today due to Tropical Storm Elsa. We expect to open Wednesday morning after a storm assessment. Please check with your airline for flight updates.— Tampa International Airport (@FlyTPA) July 6, 2021
Read more: https://t.co/ahvcUYu9vY
According to CNN, southern Florida is at risk of potentially life-threatening storm surge, heavy rains and damaging winds on Tuesday as Elsa approaches the state.
#Elsa is tracking just west of Key West. The storm is expected to strengthen slowly through tonight and possibly be near hurricane strength before landfall.— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 6, 2021
Hurricane, tropical storm, and storm surge alerts are active in Florida. Watch The Weather Channel for the latest. pic.twitter.com/GATPgG4O5P
As always, travelers are encouraged to check their flight status with their airline prior to arriving at the airport.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Florida
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS