Allianz Offers 'Cancel Anytime' Coverage Upgrade on Most Popular Travel Insurance Plans
Impacting Travel Allianz Global Assistance Patrick Clarke January 31, 2023
Allianz Partners USA has announced that it's giving customers more flexibility in 2023 with the addition of an optional Cancel Anytime upgrade to its most popular plans, including OneTrip Prime and OneTrip Premier.
This option provides travelers the ability to cancel their trip for almost any unforeseeable reason. Customers must keep in mind that certain exclusions apply and should always review plan documents for full details.
As the travel insurance and assistance provider points out, most standard travel insurance policies include trip cancellation benefits reimbursing up to 100 percent of prepaid, non-refundable expenses if a customer's trip is canceled due to an unexpected and unforeseen covered reason such as serious illness or injury to the insured, a close family member, or traveling companion; natural disasters that make the insured’s home or destination uninhabitable and 24-hour delayed arrival at the traveler’s destination due to severe weather.
However, policies with the Cancel Anytime upgrade will provide cancellation coverage to include most unforeseeable circumstances, including a simple change of plans due to a pet boarding issue, a disappointing weather forecast or a change of heart, among others. What's more, these customers can cancel as late as the day of departure, as long as they haven’t already left on their trip.
Allianz’s Cancel Anytime upgrade often provides for reimbursement up to 80 percent of lost non-refundable trip costs if a traveler cancels their trip for almost any unforeseeable reason that their selected plan does not already cover and up to a maximum insured amount of $16,000. Meanwhile, policyholders who cancel their trip for a covered reason may still receive 100 percent of their lost non-refundable expenses, up to their maximum coverage limit.
"Simply put, life happens, whether your pet sitter falls through at the last minute, stormy weather is predicted in your sunny destination, or you change your mind about traveling," Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA, said in a statement. "Our Cancel Anytime upgrade provides an extra blanket of security for travelers who want to protect their financial investments as much as possible, from the moment they book their trip to the day of their departure."
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on Allianz Global Assistance
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS