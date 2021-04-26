Anguilla COVID-19 Outbreak Numbers Climb
April 26, 2021
A COVID-19 outbreak that began early last week with one active COVID-19 case “without direct links to an imported infection” had grown to 47 people by the weekend, Anguilla Ministry of Health officials reported Sunday.
In an April 25 update posted to the agency’s Facebook page, Ministry of Health officials reported 47 COVID-19 cases out of 722 people tested. No persons have been hospitalized and all cases are under isolation, officials added. Anguilla previously recorded 30 confirmed coronavirus cases including “one active imported case” through April 20.
An island lockdown continues as residents are being advised to stay home “unless travel is absolutely necessary for essential services and vaccination.” COVID-19 vaccination is available to residents daily at the Anguilla Football Association Stadium, and the Ministry of Health is advising all Anguillans to undergo vaccination.
The Caribbean nation remains closed to travelers. New applications to visit Anguilla will not be accepted “until the government announces a re-opening date and revised protocols for the island are issued,” said Anguilla Tourist Board officials. Applicants who have been approved and have paid for arrival between April 23 and April 26 will be issued a refund, officials added.
Anguilla instituted a strict protocol regime for travelers following the coronavirus outbreak. Visitors must submit a travel authorization form and submit proof of a negative rt-PCR test performed three to five days prior arrival, as well as provide proof of travel insurance. Visitors also receive rt-PCR test on arrival. The island utilizes a “vacation bubble” concept under which travelers may access approved amenities, services and activities.
