Avalanches Strike Ski Resorts in Switzerland, Austria
Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke December 26, 2019
Rescue teams are searching for survivors following avalanches at ski resorts in Switzerland and Austria on Thursday.
At least two people were injured and several others were buried when an avalanche struck a ski slope at the SkiArena resort in Andermatt, Switzerland, which is located roughly 70 miles south of Zurich.
"We believe there are more people buried but we can’t say how many," Reto Pfister, state police spokesperson in the Swiss canton of Uri, told NBC News. According to Pfister, the two people who were rescued in Andermatt were hospitalized with only minor injuries.
The avalanche in the Swiss Alps occurred at around 10:50 a.m. local time (4:50 a.m. ET).
Une coulée de neige a déferlé sur le domaine skiable d'#Andermatt (UR), jeudi matin. Un lecteur a filmé l'avalanche depuis une télécabine pic.twitter.com/c0H7h4YeDE— 20 minutes (@20minutesOnline) December 26, 2019
Meanwhile, Reuters reported that at least three avalanches occurred in the ski resort of Ankogel, Austria on Thursday, burying two free riders who were able to escape the snow. Rescuers are also searching for possible victims in those incidents.
For more information on Switzerland, Austria
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS