Last updated: 02:16 PM ET, Thu December 26 2019

Avalanches Strike Ski Resorts in Switzerland, Austria

Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke December 26, 2019

Avalanche, Alps, snow, mountain
PHOTO: An avalanche in the Alps. (photo via Audrey COPPEE/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Rescue teams are searching for survivors following avalanches at ski resorts in Switzerland and Austria on Thursday.

At least two people were injured and several others were buried when an avalanche struck a ski slope at the SkiArena resort in Andermatt, Switzerland, which is located roughly 70 miles south of Zurich.

"We believe there are more people buried but we can’t say how many," Reto Pfister, state police spokesperson in the Swiss canton of Uri, told NBC News. According to Pfister, the two people who were rescued in Andermatt were hospitalized with only minor injuries.

The avalanche in the Swiss Alps occurred at around 10:50 a.m. local time (4:50 a.m. ET).

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that at least three avalanches occurred in the ski resort of Ankogel, Austria on Thursday, burying two free riders who were able to escape the snow. Rescuers are also searching for possible victims in those incidents.

For more information on Switzerland, Austria

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Travelers walking through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport

Health Officials Warn of Potential Measles Exposure at Three...

Winter Weather Impacting Holiday Travel

Hotels, AARP Try to Combat Travel Scams Aimed at Seniors

State Department Updates Mexico Travel Advisory

Health Officials Warn of Potential Measles Exposure at LAX

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS