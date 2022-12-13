Last updated: 10:05 AM ET, Tue December 13 2022

Average Gas Prices Drop Again Ahead of Winter Holiday Travel Period

Impacting Travel Donald Wood December 13, 2022

Gas pump handles
Gas pump handles. (photo via ArisSu / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

New data shows that the national average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States dropped 14 cents since last week to $3.26, making the winter holiday travel period more bearable.

According to AAA Travel, there are now approximately 34 states with average gas prices lower than last year. The current cost of $3.26 is also 52 cents less than a month ago and six cents less than a year ago.

As for the largest weekly decreases for markets in the U.S., Montana topped the list (down 26 cents), followed by California (down 25 cents), Alaska (down 24 cents), Nevada (down 21 cents), Oregon (down 21 cents), Washington (down 21 cents), Michigan (down 21 cents), Arizona (down 20 cents), Wyoming (down 20 cents) and Indiana (down 19 cents).

AAA Travel data found the nation’s top 10 least expensive markets are Texas ($2.69), Oklahoma ($2.70), Arkansas ($2.79), Missouri ($2.81), Louisiana ($2.84), Mississippi ($2.84), Tennessee ($2.84), Wisconsin ($2.85), Georgia ($2.87) and Kansas ($2.89).

“The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days and crummy weather, combined with a lower oil cost, is driving gas prices lower,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “If this trend continues, many states could see their average prices fall below $3 a gallon by early next year.”

Before the Thanksgiving holiday, AAA revealed the national average for a gallon of gasoline was $3.66, with fewer drivers fueling up for the November holiday pushing prices lower.

Earlier this week, AAA revealed 112.7 million people would journey 50 miles or more away from home from December 23 to January 2, an increase of 3.6 million people compared to last year. The 2022 totals are expected to be the third busiest since AAA began tracking in 2000.

