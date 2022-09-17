Last updated: 01:20 PM ET, Sat September 17 2022

Beloved Broadway Tourist Attraction to Close

Rich Thomaselli September 17, 2022

Phantom
The line outside for the Broadway production of Phantom of the Opera. (Yusuke Kawasaki/Flickr)

Tourists love going to New York City for a variety of reasons and seeing a Broadway production – especially a musical – is one of the biggest attractions.

Now, one of the most beloved shows for tourists and locals alike is closing after more than three decades.

Producers announced that ‘Phantom of the Opera,’ the longest-running show on Broadway at 35 years, will come to an end in 2023 according to multiple reports.

In a sometimes-fickle world of theater, when shows open and close in a matter of weeks, ‘Phantom of the Opera' was an enduring legacy and the longest-running production in Broadway history.

The romantic musical tells the tale of a tortured, disfigured former opera singer who falls in love with an ingenue singer and goes to any length to ensure her success. The 35th anniversary of the production will take place on January 26, 2023, and the final performance will be on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

‘Phantom of the Opera’ made household names of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber – who already was a legend with ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ and ‘Cats,’ among others – as well as Michael Crawford as the Phantom and Sarah Brightman as Christine.

International productions of ‘Phantom of the Opera,’ including in London where it originated, will continue.

