CDC Adds Three More to Its Level 4 Risk Category for Travel
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli March 08, 2022
At this point, it would probably be quicker and easier to just list the number of countries and territories that HAVEN’T been placed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list of Level 4 “avoid travel” list.
The CDC on Monday moved three more areas to its highest risk category for travel due to their “very high” rates of COVID-19 transmission.
The warning advises all Americans to avoid visiting New Zealand, Thailand and Hong Kong whether they have been fully vaccinated or not.
The new directive comes just four days after the CDC put a Level 4 warning on traveling to Vietnam, making it more than 130 countries that now have a CDC travel designation.
“If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” the CDC said.
The CDC classifies a country as Level 4 if it reports more than 500 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over the last 28 days.
According to USA Today, New Zealand and Thailand have backed off on restrictions to enter the country, although Hong Kong does not allow any visitors except from China.
Even Vietnam is scheduled to reopen to international visitors beginning March 15.
In a bit of good news, USA Today noted that the CDC has re-classified Anguilla, Cape Verde, Fiji, Mexico, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates from a Level 4 designation to Level 3, and has moved Angola, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, the Gambia, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia and Senegal from Level 3 to Level 2.
