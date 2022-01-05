CDC Designates Popular Caribbean Destination at High-Risk
Rich Thomaselli January 05, 2022
Aruba has long marketed itself as the ideal Caribbean vacation for tourists and honeymooners.
The island has consistent warm temperatures, cool breezes, calm turquoise and silver beaches on one side and deep blue waters on the other. Even better, Aruba, as it likes to make clear, sits completely outside the hurricane belt.
There aren't many factors preventing you from going.
Well, maybe except the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The CDC on Tuesday placed Aruba on a Level 4 alert, its highest designation of risk factors, and warned Americans against traveling to the island nation at this time.
“If you must travel to Aruba, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” the CDC said in a travel notice. “Because of the current situation in Aruba, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.”
As per CDC parameters set when the pandemic first hit almost two years ago, Level 4 means a destination is averaging 500 cases of COVID-19 for every 100,000 residents over the previous 28 days.
“Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Aruba, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others,” the CDC said.
Last week, the CDC added three more European countries to its growing list of Level 4 destinations, as the Omicron variant of the virus continues to rapidly spread throughout the world.
