Last updated: 11:04 AM ET, Wed December 29 2021

CDC Adds Three More European Countries to Highest Risk for Travel

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli December 29, 2021

Stockholm, Sweden, Christmas, winter
Locals visit a Stockholm, Sweden Christmas fair in December. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / scanrail)

With the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus running rampant worldwide, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added three more European countries to its highest risk of travel advisories.

The agency has warned Americans that travel to Malta, Moldova and Sweden now carries with it a ‘Level 4: Very High’ risk designation.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Greece

gallery icon Top Destination News From December

Carnival Paradise docked in Mexico, Carnival Cruise Line

Cruise Ships Can Dock in Mexico Even With COVID-19 Cases

Pacific Northwest & California featuring Washington, Oregon and California

gallery icon US Cities With Updated Travel Restrictions Due to Omicron

All flights canceled due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Flight Delays, Cancellations To Last Through the New Year

An American passport

State Dept. Extends Measure Allowing Citizens to Return to US...

Those three nations now join fellow European destinations Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and the United Kingdom as countries that have received the Level 4 designation, according to CNN.

A city or country reaches the highest level when it registers more than 500 positive cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over the previous 28 days, CNN reported.

In addition to the aforementioned European destinations, the countries of Belize, Jordan, Singapore, South Africa and Turkey have also been designated as Level 4 destinations.

What’s concerning about the variant and travel is less about who receives the Level 4 designation and more about who’s coming off the list. The U.K., for instance, has been at Level 4 since July 19, confirming that while Omicron might not be as severe as the Delta variant or the original virus that hit the world in early 2020, it nonetheless can spread more quickly.

However, President Joe Biden did lift the travel sanctions against eight southern African nations on Tuesday in an encouraging sign.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

For more information on Sweden, Malta, Moldova, Europe

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Aruba's Eagle Beach

Aruba Updates COVID-19 Entry Requirements

New CDC Quarantine Timeframe Could Help Travel Industry

Tahoe Area Snowstorm Shuts Down 70-Mile Stretch of I-80

US Will Lift Travel Restrictions on Southern African Countries

Puerto Rico Updates COVID-19 Entry Requirements

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS