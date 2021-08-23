Last updated: 07:45 PM ET, Mon August 23 2021

CDC Raises COVID-19 Travel Risk Level for Bahamas and 5 Other Destinations

Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff August 23, 2021

Abaco Island, Bahamas, Caribbean
Abaco Island offers a relaxed beach vacation in the Bahamas. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / TraceRouda)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added more destinations to its 'very high' Covid-19 risk list.

Six countries have been added to the travel advisories list, including the Bahamas and Morocco. The CDC advises travelers avoid locations with "Level 4: Covid-19 Very High" designations.

The list now includes:

– The Bahamas

– Haiti

– Kosovo

– Lebanon

– Morocco

– Sint Maarten

These destinations all have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days. All six of these destinations were previously at a Level 3 advisory.

The CDC also added to its "Level 3: Covid-19 High" list. Albania, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Brunei and Liechtenstein were moved to Level 3 from Level 1. Bulgaria and Serbia were moved up to Level 3 from Level 2. Greenland and Guernsey were previously "level unknown" and are now Level 3. Paraguay is considered less risky and was moved down from Level 4 to Level 3.

The CDC advises travelers who are unvaccinated to avoid nonessential travel to Level 3 destinations.

The CDC also discourages people who are unvaccinated from traveling.

"Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some Covid-19 variants," said the agency.

