CHLA Releases Health Standards for Hotel Meetings and Events in California
Impacting Travel Laurie Baratti October 20, 2020
The California Hotel and Lodging Association (CHLA) today unveiled its new ‘Clean + Safe Guidance for Meetings and Events’ set of recommended health and safety protocols for the hotels operating amid COVID-19.
CHLA’s new guidance incorporates recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (DCD), the California Department of Public Health and Cal/OSHA and should be considered in addition to with CHLA's ‘Clean + Safe Guidance for the Hotel Industry’ resource that’s geared toward hoteliers serving individual travelers.
"With our meeting protocols, California hotels will be ready to host safe individual meetings when the state and county health officials allow—hopefully soon," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, President and CEO of CHLA. "California hotels did an outstanding job protecting guests and employees when they reopened for tourism in June; we trust that our meeting guidance similarly will ensure the well-being of attendees."
The 11-page guidance document outlines steps for properly planning ahead, implementing enhanced communications and embracing adaptability, as hotels begin to customize offerings for such "group" customers as corporations, businesses, associations, charities, religious gatherings and others.
The new standards encompass operational tweaks that are targeted at avoiding any potential viral transmission, including electronic registration, attendee arrival procedures, increased reliance on touchless presentation technology, breaks for spaces to be disinfected, use of multiple rooms for a single event, assigned seating and contactless, cashless transactions.
