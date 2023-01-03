Last updated: 10:44 AM ET, Tue January 03 2023

Computer Glitch Causes Flight Issues at Florida Airports

Impacting Travel Donald Wood January 03, 2023

Airport flight status board
Airport flight status board. (Photo via phive2015 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A computer glitch caused the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue a nationwide ground stop for flights to and from Florida on Monday, causing delays for travelers before the problem was fixed.

According to WFLA.com, an FAA spokesperson said the government agency decreased the number of flights into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer problem, including at major airports like Tampa International and Miami International.

ADVERTISING

The computer glitch was caused by a system known as the En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM), which is used to control air traffic. The issue forced the FAA to temporarily stop flight traffic into Florida airports.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Bahamas Caribbean

Bahamian Government Working to Remedy Concerns Levied by US...

Southwest Airlines, cabin, flight attendant, southwest cabin, southwest flight attendant, plane cabin

Southwest Airlines Continues to Rebound from Massive Flight...

Diocletian

Croatia Adopts the Euro, Joins Europe’s Borderless...

Woman, airport, flight, departures, gate, terminal, mask, suitcase, luggage, baggage, COVID-19, pandemic

Major Changes That Will Affect American Travelers in 2023

FAA officials announced they had remedied the issue and normal flight operations were allowed to resume, but several flights around the country—including around 140 at Tampa International—were delayed by several hours.

“The computer issue has been resolved,” an FAA spokesperson said. “The FAA is working toward safely returning to a normal traffic rate in the Florida airspace.”

Flight disruptions have marred the winter holiday travel period, with Southwest Airlines making headlines with thousands of delays and cancellations during one of the busiest times of the year.

The airline’s Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Green issued yet another apology earlier this week and provided new resources for travelers to receive refunds, rebook their canceled flights or find their lost luggage.

The new resource is available on Southwest’s website and offers an easy way to request a refund, by submitting a short form that includes the reservation confirmation number of the canceled flight and first and last name. Another form is available under FAQs for lost luggage.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Florida

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Woman, airport, flight, departures, gate, terminal, mask, suitcase, luggage, baggage, COVID-19, pandemic

Major Changes That Will Affect American Travelers in 2023

gallery icon The Key Travel Advisories Announced in December

US to Require Testing for Inbound Chinese Travelers

gallery icon Year in Review: The Biggest Travel Stories of 2022

US Travel Association Reacts To Congress’ Passage of Omnibus Spending Bill

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS