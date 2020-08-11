Couple Attacks Teenage Theme Park Employee for Enforcing Mask Policy
Impacting Travel Donald Wood August 11, 2020
Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly punched a 17-year-old theme park employee in the face Sunday after the teenager informed the duo of the property’s mandatory facial covering policy.
According to NBC Philadelphia, an employee working at the Sesame Place theme park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, told an unidentified man and woman entering the facility they would be required to wear a mask during their visit as part of the property’s coronavirus protocols.
Honolulu Closes Parks and Beaches Amid Hawaii’s New...Destination & Tourism
Holland America Line Cancels All Cruises Through Dec. 15, 2020Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Chicago Using Social Media to Monitor Tourists Violating...Destination & Tourism
At around 5 p.m. ET, the man and woman returned to the area and confronted the 17-year-old employee, shoving him back and punching him in the face outside the Captain Cookie’s High C’s Adventure ride.
The teenager suffered a jaw injury and damaged teeth due to the attack and underwent surgery on Monday at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Middletown. The suspects fled the scene as park security chased them into the parking lot.
Local police said they used surveillance video, park reservations, transaction records and vehicle registration to get preliminary identifications for the duo. While the authorities did not identify the man and woman, they confirmed their vehicle had New York tags and are working with police in the state.
Once formally identified, officers from New York will arrest the suspects and extradite them to Bucks County, Pennsylvania, to face charges.
The entire travel industry continues to face issues with stubborn travelers who refuse to wear their facial coverings, as Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said the carrier “had well over 100 people that have refused to keep their mask on during the flight.”
Bastian said passengers who refuse to comply with the airline’s health and safety protocols are barred from flying with Delta.
For more Impacting Travel News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS