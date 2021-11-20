COVID Surge Forces Austria Into Three-Week Lockdown
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli November 20, 2021
In devastating news for its own residents as well as tourists, Austria on Friday said it is imposing a three-week lockdown due to a COVID-19 surge in the country, the government announced.
“Given the current Coronavirus infection situation, the Austrian Government has announced a temporary nationwide lockdown for Austria. This lockdown, starting on Monday, 22 November, will be evaluated after 10 days, and is scheduled to end on 13 December at the latest,” according to a statement. “Travel to Austria for touristic purposes will not be possible during this time. We will keep you informed about further details as soon as they become available.”
It's not unsurprising. In August, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Level 3 “high risk” alert for Austria and, last month, elevated it to a Level 4 “avoid travel” alert.
Surprise or not, it’s still a tough blow to the Austrian economy at a time when the country attracts a plethora of tourists looking to ski or soak in the history of Vienna or attend one of the many historic and beautiful Christmas markets.
But the virus has spiraled out of control. According to USA Today, Austria has reported 10,000 or more positive cases of the coronavirus each day over the last seven days, including a record 15,809 new infections on Friday, November 19.
“This is very painful,” said Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said.
Hotels will shut down on Monday, November 22, and tourists are advised to leave Austria as soon as possible.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Mastering Travel Insurance Sales To Boost Your Earning Potential
For more information on Austria
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS