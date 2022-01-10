Destinations Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
More and more popular tourist destinations are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine booster before allowing people to enter or leave, including a new mandate from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
According to The Washington Post, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced citizens would be required to be fully vaccinated with a booster shot to travel internationally, starting on January 10.
The government said the booster requirements align with the state’s vision for its recovery from the pandemic and only apply to UAE citizens, who will no longer be permitted to leave the nation without proof of updated vaccination status.
In Hawaii, travelers heading to the island of Maui will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 booster or negative coronavirus test to dine indoors, visit bars or work out in gyms, according to HawaiiNewsNow.com.
Starting on January 15, travelers heading to France must show proof of a COVID-19 booster to obtain a French Health Pass, a certificate that allows tourists to enter museums, bars and more, according to Bloomberg.com.
In addition, the Netherlands announced the only vaccine certificates that will be accepted beginning February are those showing a traveler received a booster shot, according to SchengenVisaInfo.com.
In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) elevated its travel warning for cruise ships from Level 3 to Level 4 last month. The latest update advises people to avoid traveling by cruise ship regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status and comes on the heels of a recent uptick in positive coronavirus cases as the Omicron variant continues to spread worldwide.
