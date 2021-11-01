Last updated: 11:53 AM ET, Mon November 01 2021

DHS Lifts Restrictions on Land, Ferry Entry into US

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli November 01, 2021

An airport Customs and Border Protection agent.
A Customs and Border Protection agent. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images/Digital Vision.)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced it is lifting restrictions on fully vaccinated non-citizen visitors to the United States who enter the country via land ports or by ferry terminals.

The restrictions were imposed in March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

ADVERTISING

The restrictions on non-essential travel will be removed starting Monday, November 8, the same day that international travelers can visit the U.S. via plane or cruise.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Airport flight status board

American Airlines Forced To Cancel More Than 1000 Flights

Royal, Caribbean, International

Royal Caribbean Makes Flexibility Changes for Passengers

Pleasant Holidays and Journese Expand Resort Portfolio in Jamaica

Jamaica Postpones JAPEX Event

Pinnacle Trail, Lake George, Adirondacks

gallery icon Tips for Traveling Safely This Halloween Weekend

The DHS said this shift eases long-standing restrictions on non-essential travel, consistent with public health guidance.

“We are pleased to take another step toward easing travel restrictions at our borders in a manner that strengthens our economy and protects the health and safety of the American public,” DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a statement. “We continue working closely with our international partners to sustainably implement new rules for resuming travel.”

Starting next Monday, when arriving at a U.S. land point of entry or ferry terminal, non-citizen travelers must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and verbally attest to their reason for travel and COVID-19 vaccination status during a border inspection.

U.S. citizens returning to the country must bring a Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI) document – a valid U.S. passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, Enhanced Driver’s License, or Enhanced Tribal Card.

Any non-citizen attempting to enter the United States through illegal means or without appropriate documentation may be subject to expulsion or removal.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
road, sustainable, sustainability, green, future, ecotourism, eco-friendly

UN Urges Travel Sector to Sign Climate Action Commitment at COP26

gallery icon 15 Key Travel Advisories Announced in October

With US International Travel Reopening, Expect Higher Prices and Longer Lines

Fraudulent Chargebacks Could Be Growing Problem in Travel

17 Destinations Receive New Travel Advisories From State Department

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS