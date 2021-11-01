DHS Lifts Restrictions on Land, Ferry Entry into US
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli November 01, 2021
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced it is lifting restrictions on fully vaccinated non-citizen visitors to the United States who enter the country via land ports or by ferry terminals.
The restrictions were imposed in March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The restrictions on non-essential travel will be removed starting Monday, November 8, the same day that international travelers can visit the U.S. via plane or cruise.
The DHS said this shift eases long-standing restrictions on non-essential travel, consistent with public health guidance.
“We are pleased to take another step toward easing travel restrictions at our borders in a manner that strengthens our economy and protects the health and safety of the American public,” DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a statement. “We continue working closely with our international partners to sustainably implement new rules for resuming travel.”
Starting next Monday, when arriving at a U.S. land point of entry or ferry terminal, non-citizen travelers must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and verbally attest to their reason for travel and COVID-19 vaccination status during a border inspection.
U.S. citizens returning to the country must bring a Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI) document – a valid U.S. passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, Enhanced Driver’s License, or Enhanced Tribal Card.
Any non-citizen attempting to enter the United States through illegal means or without appropriate documentation may be subject to expulsion or removal.
