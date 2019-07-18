Last updated: 09:07 AM ET, Thu July 18 2019

Ebola Outbreak in Africa Prompts International Health Emergency Declaration

Impacting Travel Donald Wood July 18, 2019

ebola, viirus, outbreak
PHOTO: Ebola virus positive blood. (photo via Manjurul / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Wednesday the outbreak of confirmed Ebola cases in Congo has become an international health emergency.

According to The Associated Press, with more than 1,600 people confirmed victims since August from the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, the WHO finally decided to officially declare the situation as an international emergency after three previous meetings.

MORE Impacting Travel
plane, rain, travel

Travel Industry Returning to Normal After Hurricane Barry

hurricane, irma, storm

Hurricane Barry to Make Landfall on Louisiana Saturday

Maui smoke

How Travel Agents Are Handling Hawaii Clients Impacted by...

The WHO’s declaration will help bring more international attention and aid to the region, which reported its first case earlier this week in Goma, a city of around two million people with an international airport.

While the risk of Ebola spreading in the region remains a significant concern of WHO officials, chief executive Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed the threat outside the impacted areas remains low.

Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said the emergency declaration “should not be used to stigmatize or penalize the very people who are most in need of our help.” In the United States, the Agency for International Development said it would “scale up life-saving support” to help end the outbreak.

WHO’s declaration of an international health emergency is the fifth in history, with others including the 2014-16 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the Zika outbreak in the Americas, the swine flu pandemic and polio.

For more information on Africa

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
plane, rain, travel

Travel Industry Returning to Normal After Hurricane Barry

Hurricane Barry to Make Landfall on Louisiana Saturday

How Travel Agents Are Handling Hawaii Clients Impacted by Maui Wildfire

Gulf of Mexico Storm to Become Hurricane, Impacting Travel Plans

Mississippi Closes Beaches Due to Harmful Algae Bloom

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS