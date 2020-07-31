European Union Extends Travel Ban on Americans
Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke July 31, 2020
The European Union continues to leave the United States off of its list of approved countries for travel as the number of COVID-19 cases rises across the nation.
The EU gradually lifted temporary restrictions on non-essential travel for more than a dozen approved countries on July 1 and has been reviewing and updating the list as necessary every two weeks. The U.S. was left off of the initial list and has since failed to make the cut twice as the country struggles to match the EU in its containment of the coronavirus, reporting more than 4.5 million confirmed cases as of Friday morning.
Some Travel Restrictions Around the World Continue to EaseDestination & Tourism
Travelport Launches Airline Health & Safety TrackerTravel Technology
Velas Resorts’ New Extended Stay Program Offers More...Hotel & Resort
Delta Air Lines Extending Change-Fee Waiver PoliciesAirlines & Airports
As of Thursday's update, the list of countries approved for travel to the EU include Australia; Canada; Georgia; Japan; Morocco; New Zealand; Rwanda; South Korea; Thailand; Tunisia; Uruguay and China (subject to confirmation of reciprocity).
Montenegro and Serbia were included in the initial list but have been left off following the last two updates.
EU officials are taking several factors into account, including the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days compared to the EU average (as of June 15, 2020); development of new cases in the same period compared to the previous 14 days and general response to COVID-19 such as testing, monitoring, contact person identification, containment, treatment and reporting, among other things.
Some people are exempt from the current restrictions, including EU citizens and their family members; long-term residents and their family members in the EU and essential travelers or those whose trip is deemed absolutely necessary.
For more information on Europe
For more Impacting Travel News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS