European Union Officially Excludes US From List of Approved Countries for Travel
Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke June 30, 2020
The Council of the European Union has agreed to lift temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU for residents of 15 countries and four European microstates beginning Wednesday.
As previously reported, the United States was left off of the list as confirmed COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise.
Cancun Area Beaches Restricted to Hotel Guests OnlyDestination & Tourism
Not Wearing a Face Mask? Airline Surveillance Cameras Might...Airlines & Airports
Celestyal Cruises Extends Suspension of Operations Until 2021Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Airline Bookings Are Down, But Interest in Flying Again is...Airlines & Airports
The decision gives the green light to residents of Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and China. However, the latter is subject to confirmation of reciprocity.
The council's recommendation also includes Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican.
The list of countries will be reevaluated every two weeks and may be updated based on the criteria, which includes the number of new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks per 100,000 inhabitants. According to The New York Times, the average among the 27 EU countries was 16 in mid-June compared to 107 in the U.S.
Nonetheless, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently confirmed that U.S. officials are "working with our European counterparts" to reopen trans-Atlantic travel, noting that there's been "enormous destruction of wealth."
In the meantime, EU citizens and their family members; long-term EU residents and their family members and essential travelers are exempted from the EU's travel restrictions.
For more information on Europe
For more Impacting Travel News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS