Expedia Group's 2023 Travel Trends Highlight The 'No-Normal'
Impacting Travel Donald Wood November 17, 2022
The Expedia Group unveiled a comprehensive view of traveler trends across its brands and the broader travel industry in 2023.
According to data from Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo, as well as industry professionals across 17 countries, 40 percent of travelers were inspired by streamed movies and TV shows, while another 31 percent were influenced by social media.
In the United States, 68 percent of travelers considered visiting a destination after seeing it in a show or movie, with 61 percent following through and booking a trip. With travel restrictions lifted, most destinations seeing the most significant increases are where art and culture festivities are back in full swing.
Travelers are looking to save money, with 32 percent of Americans saying they’re more concerned with value than ever before and interest in three-star hotels growing around 20 percent globally. In 2023, data shows that 40 percent of U.S. travelers plan to stay in 1-3-star hotels and 34 percent plan to book a vacation with added value inclusions, such as free parking or breakfast.
Additionally, 43 percent are using cooking to cut down on costs.
“When we look at Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo data together, we see a detailed and robust picture of travel into 2023,” Expedia Brands president Jon Gieselman said.
“We’re seeing a surge in trips to culture capitals, a new wave of interest in wellness retreats and a spike in demand for outdoor destinations beyond just beaches and mountains, not a new normal but people branching out to unexpected trends in what we’re calling the ‘no normal’,” Gieselman continued.
According to Hotels.com, 53 percent of Americans are seeking wellness breaks but cite boredom with traditional retreats and want to experience something more exciting in 2023. Millennials are the top drivers of this, as 60 percent of 25-34-year-olds seek alternative wellness getaways.
Demand for Vrbo homes in western U.S. destinations increased by more than 30 percent from September 2021 to August 2022, as travelers seek to reconnect with nature. Plus, 42 percent of travelers find inspiration in outdoorsy destinations and mind-blowing landscapes.
