FCC Authorizes Elon Musk’s SpaceX for Use on Airplanes, Ships and Vehicles
The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that Elon Musk’s SpaceX would be authorized to use its Starlink satellite internet network to expand broadband offerings to commercial airlines, ships and vehicles.
According to Reuters.com, Starlink is a constellation of internet-beaming satellites in low-Earth orbit initially geared toward users in rural, internet-poor locations, but the company has been planning on expanding to the automotive, shipping and airline sectors.
In total, SpaceX has launched nearly 2,700 Starlink satellites since 2019.
“Authorizing a new class of terminals for SpaceX’s satellite system will expand the range of broadband capabilities to meet the growing user demands that now require connectivity while on the move,” an FCC spokesperson told Reuters.
SpaceX previously reached a deal to provide in-flight Wi-Fi with Hawaiian Airlines and semi-private jet service JSX after working under an experimental FCC license to test the Starlink service on Gulfstream jets and U.S. military aircraft.
“We're obsessive about the passenger experience,” Starlink commercial sales chief Jonathan Hofeller said. “We're going to be on planes here very shortly, so hopefully passengers are wowed by the experience.”
In June, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line announced it would look into partnering with SpaceX to bring Starlink Wi-Fi capability to its ships. RCCL reported the potential partnership in a public filing with the FCC.
