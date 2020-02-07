Last updated: 11:24 AM ET, Fri February 07 2020

Four Cruise Ship Passengers Hospitalized Following Coronavirus Screening

Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke February 07, 2020

Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas
PHOTO: Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas. (photo via SergeYatunin/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

At least four passengers aboard a cruise ship docked in Bayonne, New Jersey were transported to a local hospital after being screened for the coronavirus early Friday morning.

Governor Phil Murphy confirmed that officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) boarded Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas to screen as many as 27 passengers who had recently traveled from mainland China.

"The hospital is following proper infection control protocols while evaluating these individuals. New Jersey currently has no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and the risk to residents remains low," Murphy wrote in a tweet.

"Like airlines, we are participating in elevated levels of guest screening to check the spread of coronavirus," a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said in a statement via NorthJersey.com. "We are closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships."

ABC7NY reporter Derick Waller talked to other passengers on the ship who confirmed they weren't notified but had a "lovely trip."

The Caribbean sailing originally departed Bayonne on January 27.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has been impacting the cruise industry for several weeks, with multiple ships being quarantined and ports denying some ships entry amid concerns.

