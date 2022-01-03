Last updated: 12:11 PM ET, Mon January 03 2022

France Expands Quarantine Rules for Unvaccinated American Travelers

Impacting Travel Donald Wood January 03, 2022

Quarantine room
PHOTO: Quarantine room (photo courtesy tzahiV/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Travelers from the United States who have not received a full COVID-19 vaccination and plan to visit France will be required to quarantine upon arrival for 10 days.

According to SchengenVisaInfo.com, French officials added the U.S. to the country’s coronavirus red list, citing the rising number of confirmed cases attributed to the Omicron variant.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Planes waiting to take off from airport.

Airline Cancellations Continue to Rise, but So Do Number of...

U.S. President Joe Biden.

Travel Industry Reacts to Bans on South African Countries...

Hula dancer on beach at sunset

Hawaii’s Travel Restrictions Look Likely To Tighten in 2022

Flight Attendants union president Sara Nelson

Flight Attendants Union Chief Sara Nelson Questions CDC...

Americans traveling with proof of full vaccination will still be required to present a negative coronavirus test before arrival, but they won’t be forced to follow the 10-day self-isolation period required of unvaccinated travelers.

With portions of the U.S. and France reporting record numbers of COVID-19 cases, the European nation imposed additional travel restrictions to help get the epidemiological situation under control.

In December, French government officials not only imposed stricter restrictions on travelers and citizens, but also banned non-essential travel to and from the United Kingdom. France’s Ministry of the Interior then announced updated changes after backlash from other European Union nations.

Last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced France, Portugal, Tanzania and other countries were added to Level 4 of the agency’s travel advisory list due to growing concerns about the Omicron variant.

For more information on France, United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
US Passport

State Dept. Advises Americans Going Abroad To ‘Make...

gallery icon 10 Key Travel Advisories Announced in December

CDC Adds Three More European Countries to Highest Risk for Travel

State Dept. Extends Measure Allowing Citizens to Return to US on Expired Passport

Aruba Updates COVID-19 Entry Requirements

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS