France Expands Quarantine Rules for Unvaccinated American Travelers
Impacting Travel Donald Wood January 03, 2022
Travelers from the United States who have not received a full COVID-19 vaccination and plan to visit France will be required to quarantine upon arrival for 10 days.
According to SchengenVisaInfo.com, French officials added the U.S. to the country’s coronavirus red list, citing the rising number of confirmed cases attributed to the Omicron variant.
Americans traveling with proof of full vaccination will still be required to present a negative coronavirus test before arrival, but they won’t be forced to follow the 10-day self-isolation period required of unvaccinated travelers.
With portions of the U.S. and France reporting record numbers of COVID-19 cases, the European nation imposed additional travel restrictions to help get the epidemiological situation under control.
In December, French government officials not only imposed stricter restrictions on travelers and citizens, but also banned non-essential travel to and from the United Kingdom. France’s Ministry of the Interior then announced updated changes after backlash from other European Union nations.
Last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced France, Portugal, Tanzania and other countries were added to Level 4 of the agency’s travel advisory list due to growing concerns about the Omicron variant.
