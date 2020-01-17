Health Officials to Screen Passengers Arriving in US From China for Deadly Virus
Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff January 17, 2020
A deadly virus that has sickened dozens of people in China has prompted U.S. officials to take action.
According to a report in Bloomberg, passengers traveling from Whuhan, China, to Los Angeles International Airport, San Francisco International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will be tested for the virus, known as 2019 Novel coronavirus.
U.S. health and immigration officials will begin screening passengers on direct flights from Wuhan for symptoms that include a cough, fever and difficulty breathing, starting Friday night, January 17, 2020. Passengers on connecting flights that land at LAX will begin to be screened on Saturday, January 18.
New Research Shows Strong Outlook for Luxury TravelTravel Agent
TSA Catches Record Number of Guns at Security Checkpoints in 2019Airlines & Airports
US Government Committee Deems FAA Certification Process SafeAirlines & Airports
New Report Claims Travel Providers’ Priorities Are at...Features & Advice
This is a rare step taken by the CDC. The last time airport screenings occurred was in 2014 during the Ebola scare.
Around 5,000 passengers are expected to travel from Wuhan to the U.S. during the busy Lunar New Year travel season.
The new disease has sickened dozens of people in China and killed two people. Novel coronavirus has also spread to Southeast Asia. The two cases found outside of China were in Japan and Thailand and both patients had traveled to Wuhan.
The U.S. is not alone in taking these precautions. Several other Asian nations are screening passengers that are arriving from Central China.
The CDC noted that the screening measures were a precaution and noted that the risk to Americans is low.
For more information on China, United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS