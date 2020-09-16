Last updated: 09:39 AM ET, Wed September 16 2020

Hurricane Sally Causing Flight Cancellations Along Gulf Coast

Impacting Travel Donald Wood September 16, 2020

Blurred image of the passenger aircraft. (photo via AlexeyFyodorov / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Airlines are canceling flights and issuing travel advisories as Hurricane Sally made landfall in Alabama on Wednesday morning.

According to Weather.com, Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour. The hurricane is bringing life-threatening storm surge, flooding rain and damaging winds to parts of Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle.

American Airlines has issued a travel advisory for 11 airports in Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi, including Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Change fees are being waived for passengers who don't change the origin or destination city and rebook by September 17.

Delta Air Lines has also canceled around two dozen flights as a result of Hurricane Sally’s impact on the Gulf Coast. The carrier issued a travel advisory for nine airports in the region, is waiving change fees for impacted customers and capping fares on flights in these markets.

Passengers flying with Southwest Airlines from airports in New Orleans, Panama City and Pensacola will be able to rebook their travel within 14 days of the originally scheduled flights without paying any additional charge.

As for United Airlines, the carrier issued a travel waiver for airports in Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi. For those traveling through Wednesday, they will be eligible to change their flight at no cost through United’s mobile app or calling 1-800-864-8331.

In addition, Amtrak has adjusted service for City of New Orleans, Crescent and Sunset Limited trains due to Hurricane Sally and substitute transportation will not be available.

