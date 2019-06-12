Injuries Reported After Missile Attack on Airport in Saudi Arabia
At least 26 people were injured when Houthi rebels attacked the arrivals hall of an airport in Saudi Arabia with a missile on Wednesday.
According to ArabNews.com, government officials revealed that eight people injured in the attack were treated at Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, while at least eight others were transferred to local hospitals.
The airport’s arrival hall also received “material damage,” according to a statement from Turki al-Malki, who is the spokesman for the United States-backed, Saudi-led coalition fighting against the rebels in Yemen.
“Three women, a Yemeni, an Indian and Saudi and two Saudi children were amongst those injured,” al-Malki said. “Authorities are working on identifying the type of missile that was used in this terrorist attack.”
“In light of these terrorist and immoral transgressions by the Houthis, the coalition will take strict measures urgently and carefully to deter them,” al-Malki continued. “This includes protecting civilians and civilian assets. The terrorist elements responsible for planning and carrying out this attack will be held accountable.”
Abha International Airport serves domestic flights within Saudi Arabia, as well as international routes to Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.
