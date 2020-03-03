Japanese Officials Say 2020 Olympic Games Could be Postponed
Japan's Olympics minister revealed Tuesday the contract for the 2020 Games states the events could be postponed until the end of the year to avoid any potential issues with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
According to Reuters.com, Seiko Hashimoto told members of the Japanese Parliament the contract allows the games to take place in 2020, which could be the out the government needs to postpone the Olympic Games if needed without outright canceling them.
Hashimoto reiterated that Japan and host city Tokyo are committed to the Olympics scheduled to begin on July 24, but reminded officials the contract says the decision to cancel the 2020 Games belongs to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
ICO head Thomas Bach said Tuesday the organization is preparing for a “successful” Games in Tokyo. Any potential disruption of the Olympic Games would be devastating financially, as the events are expected to cost $12.51 billion.
Japan is working to stop the spread of the coronavirus by asking schools to close and encouraging events that attract large crowds to be canceled or rescheduled.
In February, the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee, Dick Pound, said the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo could be canceled if the coronavirus outbreak showed no sign of dissipating.
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday it agreed to a $400 million sponsorship deal to partner with LA28, the organizing committee of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
