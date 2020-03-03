Delta Air Lines Takes Huge Sponsorship in 2028 Olympics
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli March 03, 2020
Delta Air Lines, one of the most active carriers at promoting its brand through sports, is taking on a massive sponsorship in one of the biggest global sporting events.
The Atlanta-based airline announced it is taking a $400 million sponsorship to partner with LA28, the organizing committee of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
Delta is the inaugural sponsor to sign on and will also receive the designation as the official airline of the United States Olympic and Paralympic teams.
The partnership actually begins in January 2021, meaning the sponsorship will see Delta become the exclusive airline transporting the U.S. teams to the Winter Games in Beijing in 2022 and Milian-Cortina, Italy, in 2026, and to the Summer Games in Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.
Delta is replacing United as the official airline of the U.S. Olympic team after 40 years.
“Delta is in the business of connecting people, and nothing brings the world together quite like the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement. “Partnering with LA28 is an investment in L.A.’s future and a commitment to work together to create a more connected, equitable and sustainable world.”
Casey Wasserman, the chairman of LA28, also said in a statement that he was proud to bring on Delta as its first sponsor.
“Athletes from more than 200 nations and all corners of this country will descend on Los Angeles in just eight years,” he said. “We embrace Delta’s passion and dedication to connect all of these dreams and Olympic and Paralympic stories in the years to come.”
