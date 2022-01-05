Kind Traveler Launches Revamped Booking Platform
Impacting Travel Donald Wood January 05, 2022
Hotel booking platform Kind Traveler announced Wednesday it had launched a newly optimized system that features multiple ways for tourists to give back and contribute to the communities they visit.
As the world’s first socially conscious Give + Get hotel booking platform, Kind Traveler’s 2.0 model will boast 45 new hotel choices, 20 new charities, multiple room categories, special perks, tree-planting options, voluntourism opportunities and a tangible positive impact report with every booking.
The booking platform’s changes make it even easier for travelers to become advocates for healthy communities, wildlife and ocean conservation, climate action and more. Kind Traveler ensures travelers can adapt their buying behavior to reflect responsible and sustainable choices.
“Impact Tourism (or traveler’s philanthropy) plays a pivotal role for the future of sustainable tourism in advancing climate action and making a positive impact in communities,” Executive Director of the Center for Responsible Travel Dr. Gregory Miller said.
“We are faced with a serious and urgent climate crisis that demands easier points of entry for the larger community to get involved,” Miller continued. “Kind Traveler is making it easier than ever for travelers to give back to meaningful nonprofits, directly connected to the health and wellbeing of destinations.”
The technology upgrades create a pathway to charitable giving and better rewards. Travelers now have more hotels to choose from in 22 countries and an optimized route to make a meaningful positive impact in the communities they visit.
The coronavirus pandemic decimated non-profit organizations that relied on charitable donations, and Kind Traveler 2.0 is positioned to accelerate recovery and mobilize climate action for the 1.4 billion travelers who took trips before travel restrictions became the norm.
